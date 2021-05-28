Sandvick, a 30-year veteran, retired from the Milwaukee police department shortly after the chief at the time prohibited him from visiting the polls during the 2008 election, saying the police department needed to preserve an image of political objectivity. Sandvick’s report on the 2004 election determined that there were more votes than voters in the city of Milwaukee. It recommended the state enact a voter ID law, which the Republican-controlled Legislature did in 2011, and eliminate the ability to register at the polls. That law remains on the books.