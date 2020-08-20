In its daily briefing, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, urged people in their 20s, 30s and 40s to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Kluge said there were 40,000 more cases in Europe in the first week of August compared with the first week of June.

Even as the trend in daily cases declines in the United States, recent gatherings of younger people have prompted concerns about possible new outbreaks, as social distancing-fatigue sets in and some test ways to resume normal activities.

Hundreds of thousands of motorcycle fans convened in South Dakota earlier this month for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, even though a majority of city residents polled opposed hosting the event this year during the pandemic. A person who spent about five hours at one of the Main Street bars — One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon — has now tested positive for the coronavirus and could have exposed others, state health officials said. The 10-day event may have been one of the largest gatherings in the country during the pandemic.

College students newly back on campus have also been slacking on their social distancing in some cases, hosting crowded parties at Penn State and Syracuse universities, among others.

Social media videos from late Wednesday showed crowds of Syracuse students noisily gathering on the campus Quad, campus newspaper the Daily Orange reported. Police in State College, Pa., also broke up a campus party late Wednesday night on Penn State’s campus where students were dancing and drinking. Both incidents were blamed on incoming freshmen who arrived on campus this week ahead of the start of classes Monday.

A resurgence of house parties prompted Airbnb on Thursday to ban such events at any of its global listings. The company adopted the rule to discourage users from renting homes to bypass local mandates against large gatherings. The party ban applies to all future bookings and caps occupancy for rentals at 16 people, the company said in a blog post.

“Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform,” Airbnb said in the post. “We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible — we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform.”

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana announced Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Cassidy, a physician, said in a statement that after being notified Wednesday night that he’d been exposed to someone with the virus, he got tested himself. The senator said he would be quarantining for 14 days and notifying those he may have been in contact with.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said.

Meanwhile, a leading voice in the U.S. government’s fight against the pandemic may be silenced for a few days. Anthony S. Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, underwent surgery Thursday morning to have a polyp removed from a vocal cord.

Fauci, 79, said by text message that the surgery was conducted under general anesthesia at George Washington University Hospital and that doctors have told him to avoid speaking “for a few days.” He is home resting.

The surge of coronavirus cases in Europe has prompted health authorities to issue reminders to young people about the importance of frequently washing hands, avoiding mass gatherings and keeping a safe distance as a way to protect themselves and more vulnerable elderly people.

“Low risk does not mean no risk. No one is invincible,” said Kluge of the WHO.

Many of those infected were not aware they had the virus. That has fueled transmission as countries continue to reopen and relax stringent shutdown measures.

Kluge’s remarks came as Germany reported its highest number of daily infections since April, with at least 1,707 cases recorded in 24 hours. Spain also reported a rise in infections, with 3,715 cases — the country’s highest number in months.

In all, Europe had reported nearly 2 million coronavirus cases — less than half the number in the United States — as of Thursday, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The death toll in Europe exceeds that of the United States, with more than 180,000 people dead compared with at least 170,000 in the United States, according to a Washington Post tally of American deaths.

Face coverings are now mandatory in the workplace in France, as well as on public transportation and in shops, after a recent rise in cases. Confirmed infections in the country top 256,000.

Nightclubs in Italy and Spain closed down this week in an effort to slow the spread among the younger generation, while the government of the Balearic Islands — an autonomous community within Spain — banned pool parties and party boats.

In South Korea, long a model for controlling the coronaviruss, a new outbreak “could possibly lead to a nationwide pandemic,” Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip warned Thursday, according to Reuters.

South Korea has reported hundreds of new cases each day for the past week, many of them linked to a conservative megachurch where the pastor, the Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, defied public health orders by holding large services and anti-government protests. More than 600 other church members have tested positive so far, including the pastor.

In other parts of the world, life has returned almost to normal. In Wuhan, China, the original epicenter of the pandemic, partyers at an electronic music festival hosted an enormous pool party, where people shared inflatable rafts and danced together in densely-packed crowds. A photo of the gathering that went viral this week prompted Chinese state media on Wednesday to respond.

“Online attacks on Wuhan music festival partying show foreign sour grapes,” read a headline published in the state-backed Global Times on Wednesday. The story added that the mass congregation had forced many to question the handling of the health crisis in their own countries.

Wuhan has not reported any new coronavirus cases since May. The city emerged from a strict 76-day lockdown in April.