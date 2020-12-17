In a statement Thursday evening, McConnell, 78 and a polio survivor, announced that he would soon receive the first of two shots and expressed concern that some Americans remain skeptical of the vaccine. He encouraged Americans to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing as currently recommended by federal health officials.

“I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a covid-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days. Even with a vaccine, I will continue following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing my hands frequently. I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines,” McConnell said.

The vaccination issue has vexed some members of Congress since the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval for the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine last week. They have publicly expressed a desire to model good behavior and reassure the public that they should get the shots, but they have feared such a move would be seen as a special perk for members of Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), in a floor speech Monday, praised the vaccine, then added: “I will not skip the line.”

Monahan’s letter eliminated some of the political concerns, as he cited national security reasons for providing leaders such as McConnell with the vaccine. These plans grew out of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Washington and New York, and have been updated throughout the years.

Monahan cited a 2016 directive drafted by the National Security Council in the last year of the Obama administration.

“The small number of covid-19 vaccine doses we will be provided reflects a fraction of the first tranche of vaccines as it is distributed throughout the country,” Monahan wrote.

It remains unclear which leaders will be fully eligible for the shots and whether the vaccine will be made more widely available to rank-and-file lawmakers, as well as their staff and the tens of thousands police and support staff who keep the Capitol functioning.

Rep. Rodney Davis (Ill.), the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) asking her to establish such a vaccination plan.