Duda indicated Monday he would like the partnership to continue under the new administration.
“I believe that our partnership is above political divisions,” Duda said during the ratification ceremony at the Presidential Palace.
“We are waiting for the new U.S. president to take office,” Duda said.
The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement that he ratified raises the number of U.S. troops in Poland to some 5,500 and moves the U.S. Army V Corps overseas headquarters to Poland from Fort Knox, Kentucky. It strengthens the U.S. defense presence in central and eastern Europe at a time of increased Russian military activity.
Trump decided on the move last year, when he was reducing troop numbers in Germany.
___
This story has been corrected to say that the V corps headquarters is moving to Poland from Fort Knox, Kentucky, not from Germany.
