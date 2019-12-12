While Booker has hit the grassroots fundraising threshold to qualify for the December primary debate, his campaign acknowledged it doesn’t expect him to meet the polling threshold. He would need to draw 4% support in four qualifying polls by midnight Thursday, and he currently has none.

On a call with reporters, Booker campaign manager Addisu Demissie said the campaign would “probably” post their best fundraising quarter since the New Jersey senator launched his bid, citing in part a $3 million surge the candidate has seen since the November debate.

Demissie said the campaign will use that money in part to launch a half-million dollar television and digital ad buy. Instead of attending the debate, Booker will campaign in Nevada and Iowa next week.

The debate will be held next Thursday in Los Angeles, co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

