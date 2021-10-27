The report also noted the absence of mechanisms that would allow poorer communities to receive additional resources.
The report’s authors said Cypriot Finance Ministry officials acknowledged that many municipalities lack financial autonomy, cannot meet the needs of the population and face “considerable financial problems.”
The report noted that the Cypriot government has worked out a “comprehensive reform of local government” that are expected to be eventually approved by parliament.
The reforms are intended to boost local self-governance, strengthen finances and merge all existing municipalities to reduce their number roughly by half.
The report also recommended that the principle of local self-governance be enshrined in law, allowing municipalities to receive a larger share of local taxes and eliminating central government administrative controls over local authorities.