“We’re at a crossroads,” said Melina Abdullah, a co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter and a professor at California State University at Los Angeles. “Either the existing system of repressive and brutal policing is going to continue to assert itself, and the powers that be will sign off on it, or they will get the message that the people are sending, that we cannot continue with this form of policing in this country.”

She added, “People are going to have to figure out what side they stand on. Black people — we’re fed up. And there’s really very little to lose at this point.”

That sentiment was echoed in dozens of cities across the country, as authorities strained to respond to the eruption of protests over the death of George Floyd, with mayors imposing strict curfews, governors calling in the National Guard and

some elected officials echoing demonstrators’ calls for a nationwide effort to combat police brutality against black people.

From Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., Americans awoke Sunday to scenes of devastation after waves of mask-clad protesters took to the streets, even in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans.

Downtowns were littered with glass from shattered windows. Monuments and police vehicles were vandalized. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) launched an investigation after city police officers on Saturday appeared to drive their vehicle into a throng of protesters — though he also said he would not “blame” the officers involved, sparking condemnation.

And while some local leaders called for President Trump to deliver an address to unify the country, others pointedly argued that the president’s inflammatory remarks thus far have done more harm than good.

“He should just stop talking,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This is like Charlottesville all over again. ... I wish that he would just be quiet. Or if he can’t be silent, if there is somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray that he reads it and at least says the right things, because he is making it worse.”

After the 2017 white-supremacist rally in Charlottesvile, Trump remarked that there were “very fine people on both sides.” In recent days, he has responded to the protests across the country by condemning the demonstrators as “THUGS,” urging authorities to “get tougher” and predicting that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

On Sunday, the president held no public events. But he continued to opine on the protests on Twitter, blaming the violence on “Radical Left Anarchists.” He offered no evidence to back up that claim. Truamp also declared that the U.S. “will be designating” the far-left anti-fascist movement known as antifa “as a Terrorist Organization,” even though legal experts say he lacks the authority to label a domestic group as such.

The nationwide protests were triggered by the killing of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The four police officers involved in the incident were fired last week, and Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes as he arrested the 46-year-old black man, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Video of the May 25 arrest captured by a bystander showed Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly telling officers, “I cannot breathe.”

As news of the U.S. protests spread across the world, hundreds of demonstrators in London rallied as well, with some chanting “no justice, no peace” in solidarity with the American-born movement against racial bias in the criminal justice system. The London protests took place in defiance of rules against large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrators also took to the streets in Berlin and Toronto.

In the U.S., curfews implemented in over two dozen cities amid the protests remained in place Sunday. After violent riots, a 5 p.m. curfew was implemented in Seattle, and an 8 p.m. curfew will continue in Portland, Ore.

In Louisville, where protesters have decried the March death of Breonna Taylor for multiple days, Mayor Greg Fischer instituted a 9 p.m. curfew Saturday that was also in effect Sunday evening.

The city of Chicago on Sunday announced reduced access to its downtown, which is open only to essential employees and people who live in the area. Protests were still scheduled to take place in the afternoon, but a citywide curfew was set from 9 p.m. Sunday evening until 6 a.m. Monday.

And Cleveland officials imposed a curfew starting at noon that restricts access to the city’s downtown until 8 a.m. Monday. Mayor Frank Jackson announced via Facebook Live Sunday morning that the curfew will allow for cleanup of storefronts that were vandalized during Saturday evening’s protests that turned destructive.

About 5,000 National Guard troops have been activated in 15 states and the District of Columbia to assist with the response to widespread unrest, the National Guard Bureau said Sunday. Another 2,000 Guard soldiers and airmen were standing by for possible activation, the Guard Bureau said in a statement.

“The situation is fluid so those numbers can change rapidly,” the statement said.

According to the Associated Press, as of Sunday afternoon police had arrested a total of nearly 1,700 people in 22 cities since Thursday. Nearly a third of those arrests were in Los Angeles.

In New York City, 345 people were arrested Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, police told The Washington Post, bringing the total number of arrests in the city over the weekend to nearly 600. Police were unable to provide a breakdown of the charges against those arrested. Forty-seven police cars were damaged and 33 officers were injured Saturday, police said.

While many of the demonstrations were largely peaceful, the scenes of violence, destruction and looting at some of Saturday’s protests prompted calls for restraint.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden released a statement early Sunday acknowledging the pain that has inspired the widespread protests and urging those feeling it to avoid violence as a means of expression.

“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response,” Biden said. “But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.”

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest,” he added.

In an interview on ABC News’s “This Week,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) also forcefully condemned the destructive acts that took place over the weekend. While demonstrators are marching “just to have their humanity be recognized,” there are also “people who exploit the pain that communities are feeling and ignite violence,” she said.

“When we see people setting our buildings and our businesses ablaze, we know those are not people who are interested in protecting black lives,” she said. “They might say they care about black lives, but they’re not interested in protecting black lives, because when you set a fire, you risk the community that you are saying you are standing up for.”

Omar and other Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), on Sunday emphasized the need for broader reforms in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“This is part of a pattern,” Pelosi said on “This Week,” describing Floyd’s death as an “execution.” “We just have to make sure that as we seek normal, that it’s a new normal, as President Obama said, where we don’t have all of this injustice and the violence that goes with it.”

Asked about the protests that have erupted across the country, she said, “When you have a crowd, you will have those who will disrupt, and that is most unfortunate.”

Trump national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien, meanwhile, denied that systemic racism is an issue in U.S. law enforcement.

“I don’t think there’s systemic racism,” O’Brien said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think 99.9 percent of our law enforcement officers are great Americans, and many [are] African American, Hispanic, Asian. They’re working in the toughest neighborhoods. They’ve got the hardest jobs to do in this country.”

With the protests over Floyd’s death showing little sign of abating, former and current government officials warned that the mass demonstrations could lead to new waves of coronavirus infections.

“There’s going to be a lot of issues coming out of what’s happened in the last week, but one of them is going to be that chains of transmission will have become lit from these gatherings,” former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

To some protesters, however, the risk was one worth taking.

Before she left her home in Houston Saturday, Chavon Allen, 33, agonized over whether it was a good idea to bring her eight-year-old daughter to an unpredictable protest in the streets of downtown.

It was frightening enough that some protests had turned chaotic the day before, with some people destroying police property and officers responding with force. Video footage captured a mounted patrol officer trampling a protesting woman, who narrowly avoided severe injury.

But what was scarier than the potential chaos, Allen said, was the risk of being exposed to the deadly coronavirus amid the dense crowd of protesters. Ultimately, she decided the viral menace paled in comparison to another threat to her health and safety.

“I understand we’re in a global pandemic right now, but I also feel like our lives are in a state of emergency as well because of the police,” she said, noting her brother had been shot by a Houston police officer three years earlier and survived. “That’s why we’re out here.”