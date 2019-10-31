A lawyer for GOP legislative leaders said that if the state NAACP’s lawsuit succeeds, any law passed by the General Assembly for years could be challenged.

A lawyer for the civil rights organization said GOP legislators knew their design of legislative districts cheated black voters and would be overturned, so they pushed changes to the state constitution making virtually permanent limits on income tax rates and requirements to show identification when voting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

