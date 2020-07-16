German prosecutors said the group ran a website on which material denying the Holocaust and downplaying or approving of the crimes of the Nazi regime was posted. They said the site also featured “deeply disparaging anti-Semitic propaganda,” including a call to kill Jews.
The two men were administrators for the group and played a leading role, according to prosecutors’ statement. Federal prosecutors said they would seek Fadi J’s extradition from the Netherlands to Germany.
