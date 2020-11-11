Another similarly clad man was seen in the area and a witness took his photo, which police in nearby Kleve published along with the reward details.
According to police, the three drilled through a cellar wall in the customs office from the neighboring building and were able to make off with the money, which was stored in so-called safe bags.
The van used in the getaway had Kleve license plates, police said.
