Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein departs the Supreme Court on April 23 with his family after arguing his first case before the court. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein with its decision to allow federal judges to provide limited explanations for their sentencing decisions.

Rosenstein, a recent target of President Trump’s ire because of his role in the Russia investigation, argued the minor case for the government in his first appearance before the high court.

The court was reviewing how much justification a judge needs to provide when reducing a defendant’s prison sentence.

In a 5-3 decision, the court said the New Mexico judge in the case of a convicted drug dealer had provided sufficient explanation at the man’s initial sentencing hearing.

“The same judge resentenced the petitioner, and we have no reason to believe the judges’ views had changed in the interim,” Justice Stephen G. Breyer said Monday, reading a statement for the majority from the bench.

“Given the simplicity of the case, and in light of our precedent,” he said, “we conclude that the law did not require the judge to say more.”

The low-profile case attracted outsized attention because of Rosenstein’s appearance at the court.

Trump has recently criticized Rosenstein, the Justice Department’s second-highest-ranking official, for approving an FBI search warrant at the office and home of Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen. Rosenstein appointed and is overseeing Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III and the Russia probe because Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the case.

Two weeks before oral argument in April, the president told senior officials that he was considering firing Rosenstein.

But Rosenstein, a federal prosecutor for nearly 30 years, appeared polished and confident as he argued before the eight justices.

“Rosenstein was honored to argue before the Supreme Court, and we are pleased with the decision,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement Monday.

The case began with the conviction of Adaucto Chavez-Meza, who was sentenced in 2013 to 11 years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. A year later, the defendant asked the court to lower his sentence after the Sentencing Commission changed its drug-offense guidelines for Chavez-Meza’s type of crime.

The judge reduced his sentence but not to the minimum permitted by the guidelines. Chavez-Meza argued that the judge should have explained the decision.

In his dissent on Monday, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy agreed that the judge should have said more. Without an explanation, the judge’s “reasons remain a mystery” and make it more difficult for prisoners like Chavez-Meza and appellate courts.

“The sort of guesswork the court relies upon in today’s decision is insufficient to provide meaningful appellate review of a district court’s exercise of its discretion,” wrote Kennedy, who was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch did not take part presumably because he had some contact with the case in his previous role on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

Sari Horwitz contributed to this report.