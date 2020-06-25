The man was charged with terrorism offenses and hate crimes. Authorities didn’t immediately provide further details. If convicted, the man faces up to 10 years in prison.
In 2018 in neighboring Kosovo, a court sentenced eight men to prison on terrorism charges for plotting to attack Israel’s national soccer team and fans during a match in Albania in 2016.
Both Albania and Kosovo have toughened anti-terror laws in the last five years.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.