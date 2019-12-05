Trump has frequently criticized Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. The Pentagon has defended its handling of the bidding process, saying it wasn’t affected by outside influence. Microsoft is also intervening in the case to defend its contract win.

The judge’s comments confirm that Amazon is blaming Trump’s bias for its loss, though the company had suggested that line or argument when it sought to include as evidence several videos of Trump making derogatory remarks about the company.

Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business, also said this week at a Las Vegas conference that there was “significant political interference” in the process and that the president’s disdain for the company makes it hard for government agencies to “make an objective decision without fear of reprisal,” according to the Washington Post.

