Amazon’s competitive bid for the “war cloud” project drew criticism from President Donald Trump, who said over the summer that he wanted the Pentagon to take a closer look.

The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft in late October.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said the procurement was done fairly without outside influence.

The contract, formally called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, was sought by Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and IBM.

