Barr scheduled the executions of five death-row inmates for December and January. That ended an unofficial decade-long moratorium on federal executions.
A judge temporarily halted the executions after some of the chosen inmates challenged the new execution procedures. The inmates argue the government was circumventing proper methods in order to wrongly execute inmates quickly.
___
This story has been corrected to show the appeals court ruling upheld the lower court’s decision that temporarily blocks executions.
