But Barr signaled Monday that he would not be swayed by political pressure to investigate the president’s opponents, and did not believe that a criminal investigation into the early days of the Russia probe being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham would lead to investigations into either Obama or Biden.
“Whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said.
Trump in the last week has repeatedly tweeted “OBAMAGATE””
More broadly, Barr said, “We cannot allow this process to be hijacked by efforts to drum up criminal investigations of either candidate.”
