It is highly unusual for the justices to schedule such hearings on emergency requests. Both will be considered Jan. 7, the Friday before the court was to resume its normal schedule of oral arguments.
One of the cases involves a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that requires employers with 100 or more workers to have staff vaccinated or tested on a regular basis.
The other is from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and it requires vaccination for workers at facilities that receive federal funds tied to those programs.
More than half the states and coalitions of business and religious groups are asking the justices for emergency action to block the OSHA rules, which would cover an estimated 80 million workers.
And the Biden administration asked the court to intervene to lift lower-court decisions that have blocked a vaccine mandate for what is estimated to be about 17 million health-care workers.
The court had called for additional briefing in those cases by Dec. 30. Under its normal procedures, the justices would then make a decision about whether to block or allow the policies while litigation continued.
But the court has been criticized for decisions issued under its emergency docket, which has also been called its “shadow docket.” This makes the third time this term the court has instead scheduled public arguments. The previous cases involved a controversial Texas law that restricts abortion and the other concerned the rights of inmates to have spiritual advisers close by at the time of execution.
The court’s decision to hold hearings on the vaccine policies comes at a time of great tension and uncertainty in the pandemic, with the highly transmissible omicron variant contributing to a sharp rise in infections and causing state and local governments to scramble.