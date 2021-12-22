The Supreme Court Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts to impose a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers.

Both have been at least partially blocked from going into effect by lower courts after challenges from Republican-led states and from business and religious coalitions.

It is highly unusual for the justices to schedule such hearings on emergency requests. Both will be considered Jan. 7, the Friday before the court was to resume its normal schedule of oral arguments.

This story is developing and will be updated.