It is highly unusual for the justices to schedule such hearings on emergency requests. Both will be considered Jan. 7, the Friday before the court was to resume its normal schedule of oral arguments.
This story is developing and will be updated.
It is highly unusual for the justices to schedule such hearings on emergency requests. Both will be considered Jan. 7, the Friday before the court was to resume its normal schedule of oral arguments.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Coronavirus maps: Cases and deaths in the U.S. | Cases and deaths worldwide
Vaccines: Tracker by state | Booster shots | For kids 5 to 11 | Guidance for vaccinated people | How long does immunity last? | County-level vaccine data
What you need to know: Omicron variant | Masks FAQ | Delta variant | Other variants | Symptoms guide | Follow all of our coverage and sign up for our free newsletter
Impact of the pandemic: Supply chain | Education | Housing
Got a pandemic question? We answer one every day in our coronavirus newsletter