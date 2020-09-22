Protesters, who have the support of some two thirds of the population, according to latest opinion polls, want the date of parliamentary elections moved forward from the scheduled one in March.
Police presence in the center of the capital, Sofia, was beefed up after protest organizers said Tuesday’s gathering would turn into a new “great national uprising”.
Riot police cordoned off government buildings.
Although all previous rallies in recent months have been mostly peaceful, there have been occasional clashes with police and some arrests.
