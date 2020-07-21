The protesters, mainly young and well-educated, gathered Tuesday in front of parliament, voiced dissatisfaction with what they call a corrupt model of governance in which influential media moguls and oligarchs support Borissov in return for state-sponsored favors.
Cabinet members rejected calls for their resignation, saying it would cause political chaos in times of crisis while noting that according to the latest opinion polls, Borissov’s party, Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria, would still get the most votes.
Borissov has been in power since 2009 and his third term is set to end in March 2021.
