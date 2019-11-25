Vazquez was convicted of child sexual abuse this summer. He groped a 13-year-old in 2015 and kissed and groped a 9-year-old in 2016 while serving as an assistant pastor at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, a predominantly Latino parish. He maintains his innocence.

His attorney said Vazquez plans to appeal. He still is charged with sexually assaulting another parishioner, now an adult. A hearing is set for September.

