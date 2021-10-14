Biden named the commission in response to liberal demands that something be done to “balance” the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority. Liberals were particularly angry that a Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. It then rushed through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020, as the votes already were being cast to deny President Donald Trump a second term.