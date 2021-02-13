Police spokesman Christos Andreou said police used force only after demonstrators ignored warnings to disperse and started pelting officers with rocks and other objects from all directions.
Demonstrator Alexandra Attalides accused police of using disproportionate force against the protesters denouncing corrupt politicians and other power brokers who profit on the backs of ordinary citizens.
Attalides said she saw at least one protester suffer a minor head wound and observed one riot officer firing pepper spray into the crowd.
She said demonstrators suspect police officers are overstepping their authority and taking advantage of anti-coronavirus restrictions to silence any opposition to corrupt rule.
Andreou said police had warned protest organizers they would be breaking the law if they went ahead with the event. She said officers act strictly within the law.
