The Supreme Court is not likely to review during its current term the program that shields young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, leaving in place the Obama-era initiative that the Trump administration has tried to end.

The justices on Tuesday took no action on the administration’s request that it review the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has protected nearly 700,000 people brought to this country as children, commonly known as “dreamers.”

If the court sticks to its normal procedures, that would mean that even if it accepts the case as a later date, it would not be argued until the new term starting in October, with a decision likely in 2020.

DACA has emerged as an issue in the negotiations over ending the partial government shutdown, with President Trump offering extended but still temporary protection for those in the program in exchange for billions of dollars to build a border wall. Democrats have rejected the offer as “hostage-taking.”

Trump has previously said he wanted the Supreme Court to take the case and find he had the authority to end the program.

A string of lower of lower courts have said that Trump’s abrupt decision to terminate the Obama-era program was based on faulty legal reasoning and that the administration has failed to provide a solid rationale for ending it.

[Trump can’t immediately repeal DACA, appeals court says]

The Trump administration moved to scuttle the program in 2017 after Texas and other states threatened to sue to force itsend. Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions advised the Department of Homeland Security that the program was probably unlawful and that it could not be defended.

But courts have rejected that theory andkept the program in place, requiring that those already enrolled be allowed to renew their participation. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is among those fighting the administration’s decision to end the program, said more than 276,000 two-year renewals have been approved in the past year.

Those approved to be in the program are allowed work permits and protected from deportation, aslong as they abide by its regulations and do not violate laws.