FILE - This Nov. 23, 2018 file photo shows President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate behind mangrove trees in Palm Beach, Fla. On Saturday, March 30, 2019, a woman carrying two Chinese passports and a device containing computer malware lied to Secret Service agents and briefly gained admission to the club over the weekend during his Florida visit, federal prosecutors allege in court documents. (J. David Ake/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are asking the FBI to investigate potential security vulnerabilities at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after the arrest of a woman carrying two Chinese passports and a device containing computer malware.

Chuck Schumer of New York and other Democrats wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday. They said the incident, in their words, “raises very serious questions regarding security vulnerabilities at Mar-a-Lago, which foreign intelligence services have reportedly targeted.” The woman, Yujing Zhang, briefly gained access to the club after lying about why she was there.

The Democrats previously asked Wray to investigate a Trump campaign donor from Florida who is the founder and onetime owner of a spa that has been implicated in an alleged human-trafficking ring. They said the FBI hasn’t responded.

