Riot police escorted Saturday’s march through the rain-slickened streets in Paris.
The proposed security law has been met by successive weekends of protests.
The bill’s most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it.
Critics fear the law could erode media freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality.
