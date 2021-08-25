“No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did. His crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose,” the judges wrote in an unsigned opinion.
Roof, who killed nine Black parishioners as they prayed during Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, was the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.
The judges affirmed the conviction in a 149-page ruling, writing that “we have reached that conclusion not as a product of emotion but through a thorough analytical process, which we have endeavored to detail here. In this, we have followed the example of the trial judge, who managed this difficult case with skill and compassion for all concerned, including Roof himself.”
Roof’s defense team is expected to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court. At oral argument in May, Roof’s attorney Sapna Mirchandani said her client’s diagnosis of mental illness was long-standing and affirmed by experts. She told the court: “This is actually a medically defined term that multiple experts said applied to him. It wasn’t just a belief.”
The federal government carried out an unprecedented number of executions during the Trump administration, but Attorney General Merrick Garland in July announced a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department reviews death penalty policies put in place during President Donald Trump’s tenure. No executions will be scheduled during the review.
President Biden is personally opposed to capital punishment, but his administration has continued to back a death sentence for Roof.
The government’s lawyers in court filings credited U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel for determining that Roof did not suffer from a mental illness that made him unable to understand the legal proceedings. The court-appointed expert found that Roof’s unwillingness to cooperate with his own legal team was not the result of a mental disorder but rooted in “a deep seated racial prejudice.”
Justice Department lawyer Ann O’Connell Adams told the court at oral argument that Roof understood the consequences of his actions and the likelihood that he would be sentenced to death. She urged the court to affirm the jury’s verdict and not to vacate Roof’s death sentence.
Roof’s attorneys told the court that their client represented himself during the penalty phase of his trial to block the presentation of evidence from mental health experts who diagnosed him with symptoms of a psychotic disorder, anxiety, depression and autism.
Roof, now 27, believed “his sentence didn’t matter because white nationalists would free him from prison after an impending race war,” according to court filings.
Roof’s legal team also argued that jurors were misled to believe that Roof could not be safely confined in prison for life — as opposed to facing execution — because he might incite other prisoners to violence.
All of the judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit recused themselves from reviewing Roof’s case. The lead federal prosecutor in Roof’s trial, Julius N. Richardson, is now a judge on the court.
Instead, the case was heard and decided by three judges from other courts of appeal: Judges Duane Benton of the 8th Circuit, Ronald Lee Gilman of the 6th Circuit and Kent A. Jordan of the 3rd Circuit.