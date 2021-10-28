Her confirmation on a vote of 53 to 36 means she will be in position Monday when the Biden administration goes before the Supreme Court in its challenge of the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which bars the procedure in Texas after about six weeks into pregnancy.
The Justice Department declined to say whether Prelogar would represent the administration in court on Monday.
Prelogar was an adviser to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III during his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. She previously served in the solicitor general’s office and has argued nine times before the Supreme Court, including twice last year.
In addition to presenting the government’s views at the high court, the solicitor general is responsible for the department’s appellate strategy and for deciding whether the government will support a particular side in cases where the federal government has an interest.
Prelogar is a former law clerk to Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, the first woman to serve as solicitor general. Before that, Prelogar was a law clerk for Attorney General Merrick Garland during his tenure as a judge on the appeals court in D.C.
From January until her nomination in August, Prelogar had held the solicitor general’s post on an acting basis.
Earlier this month, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Prelogar’s nomination on a 13-to-9 vote.
“While her credentials are impeccable and her advocacy record impressive, what stands out even more about Ms. Prelogar is her commitment to providing unbiased legal advice, her dedication to safeguarding the role of career attorneys within the [Justice] Department, and her demonstrated ability to advance legal arguments separate and apart from her own beliefs,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the Judiciary Committee’s chairman, said during the hearing.