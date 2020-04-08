The European Union has said the chamber violates basic values of judicial independence and rule of law.
Wednesday’s ruling by the European Court of Justice was an interim measure while it weighs the EU’s case against Poland’s extensive changes to the judiciary.
Poland’s government argues it has full right to shape its judiciary, saying it needs to be made more efficient and freed of communist-era legacy. Critics say the moves seriously threaten Poland’s rule of law.
