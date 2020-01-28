The conflict around Poland’s judiciary intensified last week when lawmakers approved a law allowing politicians to fire judges and the government publicly undermined the authority of the Supreme Court, which has to a large extent preserved its independence.

Jourova met with Parliament Speaker Elzbieta Witek, of the ruling party, and with Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki, of the opposition.

Grodzki called the situation in the judiciary an “impasse.”

Jourova was to also meet with the justice minister, the head of the Supreme Court and a human rights official.