The state prosecution has asked for former Mossos police chief José Luis Trapero to be sentenced to 11 years on charges of rebellion for allegedly conniving with regional authorities in the failed secession push led by former Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and his deputy, Oriol Junqueras.

Puigdemont, now a European Parliament member, fled Spain to Belgium following the push. Spain is seeking his extradition. Junqueras and eight other Catalan politicians and activists received prison sentences last October for their roles.

Also charged with rebellion are former Catalan regional interior ministry official, César Puig and former regional police director, Pere Soler. Senior regional police officer Teresa Laplana is charged with sedition.

The trial is expected to last two months and several of those in prison are expected to testify.