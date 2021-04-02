Authorities said it was the first time they had reported the presence of a woman among the jihadis taking refuge in the area.
In a second operation, in the Mount Mghila area, security forces killed a suspected leader of Tunisia’s Jund Al Khilafa brigade, the statement said. The brigade pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and is believed to be behind several attacks in Tunisia in recent years.
