WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps says the fatal shooting of a Minnesota Marine at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., was not a homicide.

The Marines said Thursday that the Metropolitan Police Department, which is leading the investigation, is treating the shooting of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia of Karlstad, Minnesota, as a death investigation, not a homicide investigation.

According to the Marines, another guard Marine stationed at the barracks fired his service weapon, and the bullet struck Kuznia.

Kuznia was shot early Tuesday and pronounced dead at a hospital an hour later.

KMSP-TV reports the Marine who fired his weapon was relieved of his guard duties and reassigned to administrative duties pending results of the investigation.

Kuznia joined the Marines after graduating from high school in northwestern Minnesota in 2017.



This 2017 photo provided by Morgan Kuznia shows her brother Riley Kuznia at his Marine graduation ceremony in San Diego. The 20-year-old U.S. Marine from Minnesota was killed in a shooting at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., his mother said Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement that the shooting was under investigation and that there was no danger to local residents “as the event transpired within the grounds of Marine Barracks 8th and I.” Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said the wound “was not self-inflicted.” (Morgan Kuznia via AP) (Associated Press)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.