The report is compiled by using data submitted by more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies around the U.S.

Religion-based hate crimes decreased by about 8 percent in 2018, with 835 incidents targeting Jews and Jewish institutions. That’s down from 938 incidents in 2017.

The Anti-Defamation League said Jews and Jewish institutions continued “to be at the center of religion-based hate crime attacks.”

