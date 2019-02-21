FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2016 file photo, a handcuffed Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is made to face the press as he is escorted to a helicopter by Mexican soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City. Guzman was tried in New York and found guilty on drug smuggling charges. Claims of jury misconduct arose after a juror told VICE News in February 2019 report that several jurors followed media accounts of the three month-long trial. (Eduardo Verdugo, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Two sons of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges.

The Justice Department says Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ovidio Guzman Lopez were charged in a case unsealed in Washington last week.

Prosecutors allege the two brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in the U.S. for more than a decade.

They are both believed to be living in Mexico and remain fugitives.

Their father was convicted earlier this month on drug and conspiracy charges after a three-month trial in New York. The offenses could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

His lawyers raised concerns of potential juror misconduct after a juror told Vice News that several members of the panel looked at media coverage of the case.

