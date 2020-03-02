Officials said the company had conspired for years with other drug manufacturers and their executives to raise prices for medication.
Under the agreement, criminal prosecution will be deferred for three years. The company also agreed to cooperate with an ongoing Justice Department criminal investigation.
“Today’s resolution, with one of the largest manufacturers of generic drugs, is a significant step toward ensuring that prices for generic drugs are set by competition, not collusion, and rooting out antitrust crimes that cheated American purchasers of vital medicines,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim.
The Justice Department said several other pharmaceutical executives have pleaded guilty in antitrust cases, including a former Sandoz executive. Another former company executive was indicted last month and is awaiting trial.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.