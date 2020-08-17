Ma was charged in federal court in Honolulu with conspiring to gather and communicate national defense information for a foreign nation.
He was arrested last week after a recent sting operation in which prosecutors say Ma accepted cash from an undercover law enforcement officer and revealed that he wanted the “motherland” to succeed.
No defense lawyer was listed on court records for him.
The case was first reported by NBC News.
