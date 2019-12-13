Notebooks belonging to López Sanabria were used in a U.S. drug trafficking trial as evidence to convict ex-congressman Antonio “Tony” Hernández, who is the younger brother of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.
López Sanabria was a former associate of Antonio Hernadez and was also known as Magdaleno Meza Fúnez. His lawyer, Carlos Chajtur, blamed the Honduran government for his death.
