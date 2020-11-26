Hoffmann, a Bremerhaven port worker, and four others are alleged to have received the cocaine in a shipping container in August 2019. He was arrested after an attempt to retrieve another suspected shipment three months later, Passade said, confirming a report in Bild newspaper.
Hoffmann, stepped down as head of the AfD’s regional branch in Cuxhaven “for personal reasons” at about the time the investigation began, Bild reported.
He has refused to comment on the allegations.
