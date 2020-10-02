Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that “it simply hurt to see something so disgusting.”
“This crime must be quickly solved and those responsible punished!” he said, expressing his support for the country’s Jewish community.
German authorities have pledged to heighten security for Jewish premises following an anti-Semitic attack last year on a synagogue in Halle.
