The agency said the error was “immediately corrected” and an investigation was launched. The probe concluded that the mistake had been caused by “lack of diligence and insufficient quality control” rather than deliberate action or political intent, MAD said.
“I regret this incident deeply and expressly apologize,” MAD chief Christof Gramm said, noting that the agency’s duties include combating anti-Semitism and extremism within the military.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.