Thousands of migrants make their way to Greece each year, the vast majority from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands.
But Greek authorities have reported an increase in the number of incidents where smugglers use larger vessels like yachts or sailboats to sail further south and head directly toward Italy. The country is a more attractive destination for many than the overcrowded, squalid migrant camps on the Greek islands.
