The case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit comes one month after President Biden ended the war in Afghanistan.
Three of the last four presidents, including Biden, have said the high-security facility should close. Its population has dwindled from more than 700 detainees to 39. The majority of those remaining have never been charged.
A full complement of judges on the appeals court is reviewing the case of Abdulsalam al-Hela, a Yemeni businessman held at Guantánamo since 2004. His lawyers say his “seemingly endless detention” is “punitive and unjustifiable” and are urging the court to immediately release their client.
In response, the Justice Department says al-Hela has had a “meaningful opportunity” to challenge the basis for his detention. The department warned in court filings that a broad holding by the court extending due process rights to Guantánamo detainees could adversely impact military, intelligence and law enforcement operations.
The case draws renewed scrutiny to Guantánamo and the special military commissions established to try the men imprisoned there.
While Biden wants to shut the prison, he has not laid out a detailed plan for doing so, a likely indication of the lack of palatable options available to him and the abiding Republican opposition to closure.
So far, the Biden administration has repatriated one prisoner to Morocco, and officials are hoping to resettle at least another 10 overseas.
Another dozen inmates are at some stage of a military trial process widely seen as dysfunctional. Twenty years after 9/11, the case of five men accused in those attacks remains in pretrial proceedings. Some earlier convictions were overturned.
The Supreme Court next week will take up the case of Guantánamo terrorism suspect Abu Zubaida, who was captured after the 9/11 attacks and is requesting more information about his CIA-sponsored torture.
It’s unclear how the end of the country’s military involvement in Afghanistan will impact deliberations over Guantánamo’s future. Though some lawmakers have called for repealing the 2001 wartime authorization Congress passed after 9/11, which successive administrations have cited as a basis for detaining suspects at Guantánamo and for other counterterrorism activities, they have not yet done so.
In recent months, Democrats in Congress have called on the new administration to revisit the government’s legal position on detainees’ rights.
“Our nation has failed to provide due process to detainees held at Guantánamo, resulting in the use of unreliable hearsay and coerced or torture-derived evidence and a shamefully low burden of proof for depriving men of their liberty,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote in a letter this summer to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
“These inadequate standards and procedures have made it nearly impossible for detainees to prevail in litigation challenging their detention, and have significantly hindered efforts to close the prison.”
Supreme Court to consider terrorism suspect Abu Zubaida’s request to learn more about his CIA-sponsored torture
The Supreme Court in 2008 ruled that noncitizen detainees at the prison have the right, known as habeas corpus, to go to court to challenge their detention. But human rights advocates and lawyers for detainees say the current system is unbalanced, lacks the traditional protections for defendants, and makes it impossible for detainees to prevail regardless of the strength of the government’s case.
Under the current habeas process, the government can withhold certain classified evidence from a detainee and his lawyers, including information obtained in counterterrorism raids. If the Constitution’s due process clause applies, detainees like al-Hela will have greater access to the evidence against them and the government will face a higher bar for proving its case in court.
Al-Hela has already been approved for transfer out of Guantánamo.
The Biden administration is “fighting in court to continue to hold somebody that it has decided it doesn’t want to continue to hold in a prison the president has said he wants to close,” said Wells Dixon of the Center for Constitutional Rights, which filed a brief on behalf of al-Hela and represents other detainees. “It makes no sense except to illustrate a failure of policy on the part of the Biden administration.”
The full D.C. Circuit agreed to revisit the case after a three-judge panel of the court sided with the Trump administration in finding there is no right to due process for Guantánamo prisoners. A district court judge previously found that al-Hela likely provided “substantial support” to two groups associated with al-Qaeda and that he likely helped extremists travel with fake passports.
Al-Hela’s lawyers say he was a “respected citizen of high character” who had no connection to any terrorist organization. After being seized by Egyptian officials in Cairo, al-Hela was turned over to the CIA and held in secret overseas prisons, where he was tortured, according to court documents.
He “has never been charged or convicted of a crime. Yet he has suffered life-crushing, punitive detention at the hands of the U.S. for nearly two decades,” al-Hela’s lawyers said in court filings.
The case will be heard by 11 judges on the court, including senior Judge A. Raymond Randolph, who joined the initial panel decision written by Judge Neomi Rao.