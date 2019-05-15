FILE - In this March 10, 2019 file photo, Thelma Aldana, Guatemala’s former chief prosecutor, listens to a journalist’s question as she gives a press conference during her campaign event for president, in Guatemala City. Guatemala’s top court on Wednesday, May 15, has denied the presidential candidacy of former top prosecutor Thelma Aldana. (Oliver de Ros, File/Associated Press)

GUATEMALA CITY — An official with Guatemala’s Constitutional Court says justices have rejected the presidential candidacy of former top prosecutor Thelma Aldana.

The official agreed to reveal the ruling Wednesday only on condition of anonymity.

Aldana is known as an anti-corruption crusader whose prosecutions sent former President Otto Perez Molina and others to prison.

Aldana registered her candidacy for the June elections in March. Three challenges were made to the Supreme Electoral Court, which denied her candidacy. The Supreme Court then denied her request for an injunction and now the Constitutional Court has denied her appeal.

Aldana has been in El Salvador after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest in March. Last week, prosecutors announced they had opened an investigation of that judge for allegedly taking bribes.

