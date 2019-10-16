Malvo was 17 at the time of the killings. His attorneys say he deserves a new hearing because of recent Supreme Court rulings barring mandatory life sentences for juveniles.
Virginia argues Malvo’s life sentence was not mandatory because the judge theoretically had discretion to suspend part of Malvo’s sentence after a jury recommended life without parole.
He is also serving six life-without-parole terms in Maryland.
