In a video posted to Faceook, the younger Bolsonaro has delivered a lengthy denial of all wrongdoing.

The drone of accusations has been a thorn in the side of President Bolsonaro, who was elected on an anti-crime platform to purge the political class of corruption. He has routinely attacked the credibility of mainstream media, particularly targeting the goliath Globo, for unfair coverage.

At a routine morning meeting with journalists in the capital, the president complained that media have accused him of being a racist and committing crimes against the environment. Then he told one reporter, “Your face looks an awful lot like a homosexual’s, but that’s no reason to accuse you of being a homosexual.”

The comment was met with laughs from his aides and supporters standing nearby.

Asked whether he had proof that a suspicious deposit into his wife’s bank account was merely repayment of a debt, he instructed the journalist, “Ask your mother if she gave your dad a receipt,” prompting a cheer from his supporters. He then asked whether the reporter had a receipt for his shoes. “No, you don’t have it!” he concluded.

Bolsonaro also complained that details of a sealed investigation have consistently leaked to the press. “Is the process under seal or not? Answer! Answer, damn it!,” he said, then accused Rio’s prosecutors’ office of having a “direct line” to Globo’s news channel.

