Impeachment: What you need to read

Here’s what you need to know to understand the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

What’s happening now: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment on Tuesday against Trump, on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Here’s what that means.

What happens next: The House Judiciary Committee will meet Wednesday night and Thursday to consider those articles and possible amendments. The articles will then be voted on, one by one, by the Judiciary Committee, setting the stage for a full House vote next week. Here’s a guide to how impeachment works.

How we got here: A whistleblower complaint led Pelosi to announce the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24. Closed-door hearings and subpoenaed documents related to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky followed. After two weeks of public hearings in November, the House Intelligence Committee wrote a report that was sent to the House Judiciary Committee. The Judiciary Committee met publicly with constitutional scholars and lawyers from the Intelligence Committee on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

