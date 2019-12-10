HOUSE FLOOR VOTE

Once the Judiciary panel approves them, the articles are sent to the House floor, where they could immediately be brought up for a vote. Democrats are expected to approve the articles by the end of next week, sending them to the Senate for a trial.

SENATE TRIAL

The Senate is expected to hold a weekslong impeachment trial, likely in the first weeks of 2020. The senators would act as jurors and select House members would act as prosecutors, or impeachment managers. The chief justice of the Supreme Court presides. If the Senate approves an article of impeachment with a two-thirds vote of “guilty,” the president is convicted and removed from office. If all the articles are rejected, the president is acquitted.

This is the fourth time in history Congress has moved to impeach a president. If he were convicted by the Senate, Trump would be the first to be removed. But that is unlikely in the GOP-controlled Senate.

