The Supreme Court seemed deeply troubled Wednesday about the pattern of a Mississippi prosecutor who has tried an African American man six times for a quadruple murder and has blocked the vast majority of black potential jurors.

The hour-long argument brought a surprise: a question by Justice Clarence Thomas, and one that went in an opposite direction. He inquired about the race of jurors dismissed by defense lawyers for Curtis Flowers, drawing out the information that they were white.

Thomas is famous for remaining silent during oral arguments, and last asked a question three years ago.

Flowers has been accused and convicted of murdering four people — Bertha Tardy, Carmen Rigby, Robert Golden and Derrick Stewart — in July 1996 in a furniture store in Winona, Miss.

But two of his trials, where more than one African American sat on the jury, were hung. In three other trials, convictions were overturned because of misconduct on the part of District Attorney Doug Evans.

But the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld Flowers’s 2010 conviction, in which Evans struck five of six black potential jurors. It said he had legitimate, race-neutral reasons for striking the jurors.

The question for the court was whether it should ignore the history of the cases and concentrate only on the 2010 trial.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who seemed the most likely to accept that Evans had good reason for the strikes in the 2010 trial, nevertheless wondered what the court should do about the past.

Evans’s past conduct was “very troubling,” Alito said, and “certainly relevant.”

He, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and others seemed to be searching for a rule that would guide courts about how far in the past they should go to judge whether a prosecutor’s offered reasons for striking a juror is pretext.

Sheri Lynn Johnson, representing Flowers, said the court has made clear in past rulings that such history is relevant.

Justices across the ideological spectrum seemed disturbed by what Justice Sonia Sotomayor called Evans’s “passion” for prosecuting Flowers.

Justice Elena Kagan said the difference in how Evans questioned white potential jurors and black potential jurors was “staggering.”

When picking a jury, some potential panel members are eliminated by the judge and lawyers for cause — that they are likely to be biased, for instance, or because they say in a capital case that they could not impose the death penalty.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys also have what are known as peremptory challenges. They can strike potential jurors they simply don’t want on the jury, and generally those choices cannot be second-guessed.

But in a 1986 case, Batson v. Kentucky, the Supreme Court said the challenges could not be used to strike potential jurors because of their race. (Gender was later added as a forbidden purpose.)

In a more recent decision, the court said judges should consider the “totality of the circumstances” when deciding whether a prosecutor was using the challenges as a pretext for barring jurors because of their race.

Thomas — sometimes alone — has said in past cases that courts should defer to the decisions made by trial judges about whether those strikes are pretext. Still, his question to Johnson was a surprise, because he so rarely speaks during arguments.

Johnson acknowledged that Flowers’s attorneys had struck white jurors. But Sotomayor noted that, because of Evans’s actions, white jurors were the only ones left.

The case is Flowers v. Mississippi.