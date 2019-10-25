“In carrying out the weighty constitutional duty of determining whether impeachment of the President is warranted, Congress need not redo the nearly two years of effort spent on the Special Counsel’s investigation, nor risk being misled by witnesses, who may have provided information to the grand jury and the Special Counsel that varies from what they tell” the House Judiciary Committee, Howell wrote.

AD

AD

Justice Department lawyers argued at a hearing earlier this month that House Democrats already had sufficient evidence from Mueller’s investigation, including copies of summaries of FBI witness interviews.

The department had also argued that the House panel didn’t have a sufficient explanation for how the material would help in the committee’s investigations of Trump, and that impeachment isn’t a “judicial proceeding” under the law, for which the information could be disclosed.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD